Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE Score Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarterfinal 2 Latest Match Updates U19 World Cup 2022

LIVE Score Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarterfinal 2 Latest Match Updates U19 World Cup 2022

LIVE Score Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarterfinal 2 Latest Match Updates U19 World Cup 2022: Get Latest Scorecard of IREU19 vs CANU19 match from U19 WC 2022   

India TV Sports Desk Reported by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 25, 2022 16:29 IST
Canada U-19 players while fielding during ENG vs CAN game in the Under-19 World Cup 2022
Image Source : TWITTER

Canada U-19 players while fielding during ENG vs CAN game in the Under-19 World Cup 2022

LIVE Score Ireland U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Quarterfinal 2 Latest Match Updates U19 World Cup 2022

Squads:

Canada U19 Squad: Jash Shah, Anoop Chima(w), Yasir Mahmood, Mihir Patel(c), Mohit Prashar, Gurnek Johal Singh, Ethan Gibson, Kairav Sharma, Sheel Patel, Parmveer Kharoud, Gavin Niblock, Sahil Badin, Siddh Lad, Harjap Saini, Arjuna Sukhu

Ireland U19 Squad: Liam Doherty, Nathan McGuire, Joshua Cox, Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, David Vincent, Luke Whelan(w), Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Reuben Wilson, Jack Dickson, Daniel Forkin, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News