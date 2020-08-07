'Let's roar': RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal gears up for IPL 2020

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place between September 19 to November 10.

Royal Challengers Bangalore star Yuzvendra Chahal took to Twitter to express his excitement ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will begin on September 19th in the United Arab Emirates.

The IPL is set to take place in three cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The detailed SOPs on the logistics and measures regarding quarantine and conduct will soon be released by the BCCI.

The leg-spinner on Friday shared a photo on his Twitter handle in which he is seen celebrating with skipper Virat Kohli after taking a wicket and his post read: "The wait is over. Let's roar. #IPL 2020."

The 2020 edition of the IPL was orignally scheduled between March to May - the traditional window of the cash-rich league. However, the league was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Kohli-led RCB side was tipped to win their maiden IPL title in the UAE by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

"They (RCB) will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," Hogg said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the powerplay overs...get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament," he added.

