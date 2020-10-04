KXIP vs CSK | MS Dhoni becomes second wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in IPL history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian cricketer MS Dhoni on Sunday added another feather to his already-crammed hat as he achieved a huge milestone during the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Dhoni became the second wicketkeeper after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik to take 100 catches in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni achieved the feat in the 18th over of KXIP's innings, when a full and wide delivery from Shardul Thakur kissed the outside edge of KL Rahul's bat to carry behind to wicketkeeper Dhoni. With the dismissal, Dhoni became the second glovesman to the feat. Karthik stands ahead on the list with 103 catches. Overall, Dhoni leads the list with most dismissals by a wicketkeeper, with 139 to his name. Karthik stands behind him with 133 dismissals.

Talking about the match, KXIP made a solid start to the match after opting to bat first as the in-form openers stitched a 46-run stand in the powerplays. After Mayank Agarwal's dismissal, Rahul carried through to score a gritty 60. With Nicholas Pooran going big and Rahul all set to unleash, KXIP was hoping for a big score. But back-to-back dismissals from Shardul Thakur followed by a decent over from Dwayne Bravo helped CSK pull back things.

CSK will need 179 runs to beat KXIP and shrugg off their worst run since 2014. CSK have not lost four in a row since 2010, the only other time.

