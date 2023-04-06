IPL 2023: KKR thrash RCB by huge margin of 81 runs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team KKR celebrates

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs in their second match of the IPL 2023 on Thursday. KKR who were playing at their homeground Eden Gardens, made an impressive comeback after facing a loss in their opening games against Punjab Kings. Faf du Plessis-led RCB won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first KKR registered 204/7 in 20 overs. Chasing the massive total, RCB were bundled out at 123 in 17.4 overs. While Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh stabilized the batting for KKR, their mystery spinners choked RCB batters in the second innings.

RCB's batting in the match to chase 205 runs was underwhelming. While Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring just 21 runs, Faf du Plessis also went back to the hut by scoring just 23 runs behind him. Wickets kept falling thereafter as Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Michael Bracewell were all dismissed. In the end, David Willey returned unbeaten after scoring 22 runs while 17 runs came off the bat of Akash Deep. RCB managed to reach just 123 runs. KKR's star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy took four wickets in the match. On the other hand, Suyash Sharma registered a three-wicket haul.

Coming to bat first, KKR were KKR were 89/5 in 11.3 overs and 115/2 in the next 8.3 overs. RCB conceded 115 runs in the last 51 balls and it shifted the momentum completely toward Kolkata. Shardul Thakur played an excellent innings of 68 runs while batting brilliantly. Rinku Singh supported him with 46 runs. And opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz played an innings of 57 runs.

Talking about the head-to-head record between KKR and RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders has the upper hand. There have been a total of 31 IPL matches between these two teams. Out of which 17 have been won by KKR, while 14 have been won by the RCB.

Also Read:

KKR vs RCB: Who is Suyash Sharma? The 19-year-old debutant for Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest Cricket News