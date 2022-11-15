Kieron Pollard retires from IPL; appointed as batting coach of MI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pollard retires

Mumbai Indians cricketer Kieron Pollard has retired from the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder shared an emotional message on his Twitter handle and thanked the Mumbai Indians. Notably, Pollard has been appointed as the batting coach of the MI franchise.

Pollard penned a lengthy post on his official Twitter handle. "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians, I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. 'Once an MI always an MI'," Pollard wrote.

"This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with the MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching," Pollard added.

The former West Indies star has been one of the most renowned and reputed players to play in the cash-rich league. He has tasted big success in the 13-year-long journey with Mumbai. Pollard has won five IPL titles and two Champions League with the franchise. Thanking Pollard for his enormous contributions, Mumbai Indians shared a picture of the star and wrote, "THE LLORD has WON IT ALL".

