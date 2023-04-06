Kane Williamson set to miss ODI World Cup, to undergo surgery

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kane Williamson got injured in the IPL 2023 opener

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is set to miss the upcoming ODI World Cup that is to be played in India. He has been diagnosed with a raptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury is a result of the injury he sustained during the first game of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Williamson was playing for Gujarat Titans who bought him at the base price in the auction.

The cricketer returned to New Zealand and after knowing the severity of the injury, Williamson is set to undergo surgery within next three weeks once the swelling around his knee is reduced. Speaking of the same, the Kiwi captain conceded that he is disappointed to miss out on the action but stated that he will be working hard to return to the field soon.

"Naturally it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab. It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible," Williamson said in a statement to New Zealand Cricket.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead also reacted to Williamson's absence saying that the injury will certainly the plans for the World Cup for the BlackCaps. "You take Kane the player for a start, but then Kane the leader and the person he is within our group as well, it's a huge spanner in the works for us. We haven't given up hope that he might be right but at this stage, it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are with Kane at the moment, it's a tough time for him, it's not an injury you expect…it hits you pretty hard," Stead added.

Tom Latham has generally led New Zealand in Kane Williamson,s absence and has currently been named the team's captain for the Pakistan tour.

