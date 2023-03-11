IPL 2023: Big blow for Mumbai Indians, after Jasprit Bumrah this player ruled out of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai Indians in action

Mumbai Indians which is the most successful team in the Indian Premier League suffered another major blow after Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from the tournament. One of the team's star players will not be able to play for the entire season.

According to the report of ESPNcricinfo, star fast bowler Jhye Richardson will not be able to play in IPL 2023 due to injury. The Australian was earlier ruled out of the ODI series against India. He is struggling with a hamstring problem and it may take a long time for him to get fit his inclusion in the Ashes series against England is also doubtful

Jhye Richardson on injury:

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson tweeted, " Injuries are a big part of cricket, that's a fact. Frustrating? Absolutely. But I’m now in a scenario where I can get back to doing what I love and work bloody hard to become an even better player than before. One step back, two steps forward. Let’s do this."

Richardson's stats:

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson was bagged by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore. Richardson has taken three wickets in his IPL career playing a total of three matches. For Australia, he has taken 11 wickets in three Test matches, 27 wickets in 15 ODIs, and 19 wickets in 18 T20 matches.

Richardson and injuries

Richardson had to undergo shoulder surgery in 2019, ruling him out of the ODI World Cup and the Ashes. He then played a Test match against England in Adelaide in December 2021 but was ruled out of the next match due to another injury. Since then, he has not played Test cricket.

Mumbai Indians and IPL

The Mumbai team has won the IPL title five times under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, but last season the team could not perform well and finished last. In IPL 2023, Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

