Jansen, Rabada shine as SA defeat NZ in 2nd Test, level series at 1-1

Image Source : TWITTER @CSA South Africa players celebrate after taking a wicket during NZ vs SA 2nd Test (File photo)

Highlights Kagiso Rabada was awarded as the player of the match.

South Africa pacer Rabada scalped eight wickets during NZ vs SA game.

Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were the standout performers with the ball in the final innings as South Africa defeated New Zealand by 198 runs in the second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday. With this win, South Africa levelled the two-match series at 1-1.

Resuming Day 5 at 94/4, Devon Conway and Tom Blundell kept New Zealand in the game and the duo mixed caution with aggression to help the hosts. In the first session, South Africa was able to take just one wicket as Lutho Sipamla got the better of Conway (92).

However, in the second session, the complexion of the entire game changed as South Africa took wickets in a hurry and once Blundell (44) lost his wicket, New Zealand's innings went completely downhill.

In the end, the hosts were bundled out for 227, handing South Africa a 198-run win. For the Proteas, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj returned with three wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Africa 364 and 425/9d; New Zealand 294 and 227 (Devon Conway 92, Tom Blundell 44; Kagiso Rabada 3-46).

- Reported by ANI