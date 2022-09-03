'It's not about how many runs he makes', says Rahul Dravid about Virat Kohli ahead of Pakistan clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action vs Hong Kong

Virat Kohli has more or less been in fine touch in the ongoing Asia Cup. The former Indian captain scored a handy 35 against Pakistan and made a good fifty against Pakistan. Rahul Dravid, while talking to media ahead of India vs Pakistan, round 2, said that it's good to see Kohli come back fresh.

"He's (Kohli) also coming back after a break, it's nice to see that he's come back fresh, looking forward to playing all these games. He got time to spend in the middle. Hopefully, he will kick on from here on and have a good tournament," Dravid said ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4s game against Pakistan.

He said that it isn't about the number of runs, but the way Kohli scores them. "For us, it's not really about how many runs he makes. Especially with Virat, people get a little bit obsessed with his statistics and numbers. For us, it's really not about that."

Dravid also added that his contributions doesn't have to be in the 50s or 100s, but something that makes an impact. "It's about the contributions he makes at different phases of the game. It doesn't have to be in the 50s or 100s or a stat for us, even a small contribution makes a lot for us in T20s. He's really keen on putting on good performances," Dravid said.

Dravid also indicated that Avesh Khan is a bit under the weather and could miss Sunday's game.

"Avesh is feeling under the weather, fever and stuff, doctors managing him.Hopefully it's not serious, okay for tomorrow or later part of the tournament," Dravid said.

India will next take on Pakistan on Sunday, September 4.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

