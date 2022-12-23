IPL 2023 | Who is J&K all-rounder Vivrant Sharma, who SRH bought for Rs 2.6 cr? Here is his T20 numbers

Follow us on Image Source : VIVRANT SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM Vivrant Sharma | File Photo

All-rounder Vivrant Sharma came into the IPL Auction 2023 with a base price of 20 lakhs. Little did the know the youngster would fetch far more than that. KKR raised the paddle first, followed by SRH, and then the bidding war continued up to 2.60 cr as SRH won the battle to avail the services of Sharma for the 2023 IPL season.

The Numbers

Vivrant made his Domestic T20 debut vs Andhra at Vadodara ON November 4, 2021. The 23-year-old has played 9 T20Is for J&K and has accumulated 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 128.18 with his highest score being 63. With the ball in hand, Vivrant has scalped six wickets at an economy of 5.73. In List A cricket, Vivrant averages 39.92 in 14 matches with the highest score of 154*. He also has 8 wickets against his name.

All-rounders Go Big

Sam Curran was sold to Punjab Kings for a whooping amount of 18.50 crore at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the most expensive buy in the history of the league. In his IPL career so far, Curran has played 32 matches in which he has smashed 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78. He has also scalped 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.

IPL 2023: Live Blog

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was sold to Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 17.50 crore. He became the 2nd most expensive buy of the league after Sam Curran. Another all-rounder who bagged big bucks was Ben Stokes, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a whooping amount of 16.25 cr.

Green has never appeared in IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, Green has played 8 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has 5 wickets against his name. In his IPL career, Ben Stokes has played 42 innings and has accumulated 920 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.5. He has two 100s and two 50s to his name with the highest score of 107.

