IPL 2023: KKR vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 68, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

IPL 2023: KKR vs LSG, Today Match Prediction - The League stage of the Indian Premier League 2023 is in its ending stages with the final doubleheader weekend being played between 8 teams in the tournament. Before the DC vs CSK game, three playoff spots are very much up for grabs with 6 teams in contention for them. Two of them are still in contention for a top-four finish. Let's see how these two can fare against each other at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

LSG one win away from continuing their dream

Lucknow are just a win away from confirming their place in the playoffs. They currently have 15 points and a win will take them through. Marcus Stoinis has powered Lucknow well in the last two games and his knock of 89 against Mumbai Indians was a difference on a challenging surface.

KKR are alive but just

Kolkata are also alive in the race for the playoffs but they are hanging by a very thin thread. KKR have the worst NRR in teams with a chance to qualify. They have just 12 points and need a big win and also some help from some other teams to get a ticket for the knockouts. Kolkata would be happy with their middle order as Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana have helped them well but they need a complete team performance in their final game.

Pitch and weather

The surface at Eden Gardens is a belter of a track for the batters. There have been four 200-plus scores in six games here. The venue has the fourth-best scoring rate here with 9.62 in the 6 games held here.

It was raining in Kolkata before the game but the evening rain prediction is just 1%. The weather is clear and humid with the mercury hovering around 30 degrees.

Best batter Prediction: Quinton de Kock can be a batter to watch out for. He has made a few contributions in the IPL 2023 season. He has made 70 and averages more than 38 in the season.

Best bowler Prediction: KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy can be a bowler to watch out for. He is KKR's leading wicket-taker and fifth highest overall in the tournament.

Match Winner Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants

