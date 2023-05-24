IPL 2023: GT vs CSK match breaks all records; digital viewership touches 2.5 Crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CSK vs GT

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match on Tuesday clocked the highest ever concurrent viewership on JioCinema. The final overs of the second innings of the match saw the concurrent viewership on JioCinema touching 2.5 crore.

CSK made its way to finals by winning the playoff match by 15 runs. The previous viewership record on JioCinema is of 2.4 crore, registered during the CSK versus RCB match on April 17. JioCinema has been free streaming IPL matches for all viewers.

In terms of engagement, JioCinema continues to set new benchmarks every day. The total video views on the platform have already crossed over 1300 crore video views, setting a world record. The streaming app has been adding millions of new viewers for IPL on daily basis. The average streaming time per match per viewer has already zoomed past 60 minutes.

JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views. In terms of sponsorships and advertisers, JioCinema has roped in 26 marquee sponsors-the highest ever for any sporting event.

Speaking of the match, it was a close affair with GT losing only their fourth match in IPL in a run-chase. They will now get yet another chance to make it to the final of the tournament in the second qualifier. "I think we were quite spot-on (with the ball), but we made basic errors and that costed us the game. The kind of bowlers we had, I felt we conceded 15 extra runs. A lot of things we did right. We bowled a couple of soft balls in between. We were executing our plans and then in between we gave some runs.

I don't think we need to look much into it. We have to play two days later, we have to play one more game to make sure we reach the final. Just focus on the things that we've done really well this season. That's the beauty about him (Dhoni), with his mind and the way he uses the bowlers, he'll make sure that you'll feel like he's adding 10 runs. We kept losing wickets, he kept making sure that he used the right bowlers, happy for him as well.

It would be a really good sight to meet him on Sunday if we can win the next game. Regrets are not good in life, we expected dew might come, it didn't come. We gave 15 runs extra and we didn't do the right things in both the departments. We'll give a crack again after two days, let's hope for the best. (Will you watch the match tomorrow?) Yeah, my brother is playing, I hope I see him there (Ahmedabad)," Hardik Pandya said.

