IPL 2023: DC vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - Who will win Match 50, Top Performers, pitch & weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC face RCB

IPL 2023: DC vs RCB, Today Match Prediction - David Warner's Delhi Capitals and Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against each other in the 50th match of IPL 2023. The tournament is now into the second half and the fight for the playoffs heats up more. While Delhi are still languishing at the bottom of the points table, Bangalore are making a strong case to go into the top four of the points table. Let's see how these two can fare against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Two contrasting batting lock horns

Delhi and Bangalore have showed contrasting batting performances. While RCB have made strong starts, DC have struggled with their openers. DC's openers averages just under 26, whereas RCB openers are hitting at 53.62 average.

Bangalore have 5 wins in 9 games and are currently placed on 5th. A win on Saturday will take them into the top three. Meanwhile Delhi have 3 wins in 9 matches and stand on the final spot.

Pitch and Weather conditions

The surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi is quicker which shall help the batters who like the ball coming onto the bat. Meanwhile, there is some help for both spinners and pacers at the venue.

The weather in Delhi is expected to be clear during evening. There is no rain predicted and the mercury is expected to hover around 27 degrees.

Best batter Prediction: Virat Kohli can be a batter to watch out for. He has had a good season until now and is among the top run-scorers this season.

Best bowler Prediction: Mohammed Siraj can be a bowler to watch out for. DC are slow starters in powerplay and Siraj has been quite a force in the first six.

Match winner prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Latest Cricket News