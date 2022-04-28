IPL 2022: Why Gujarat Titans are favorites to lift the trophy?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan celebrating after the win vs SRH on April 27, Wednesday

Coming out of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, not many cricket pandits gave Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans a chance.

They were touted as the weakest team coming out of the auction. To make matters worse, Jason Roy, who in all probablity would have opened for them along with Gill, pulled out of the tournament.

There were many questions to answer. Who will open? Who will bat at number three and four? Will Hardik Pandya bowl? Is the money spent on Rahul Tewatia worth it?

Half-way through the tournament, somehow, in some way, Gujarat Titans have answered all those questions, and they have done that in some style.

Hardik Pandya: The All-rounder

Image Source : IPL Pandya has performed to the best of his abilities, delivering with both the bat and the ball.

It would be an understatement to say that Pandya has been a revelation for the Titans. He has been the life of this team. Batting at number four, now at three, opening the bowling, executing run-outs, and taking on the responsibility of being a captain. He has done it all without really breaking a sweat.

He is among the highest run-getters this season. In seven matches this season, he has scored 305 runs at an average of 61. With the ball in hand, he has four wickets to his name at an economy of 7.57.

Someone, Somewhere

Image Source : IPL So far, the Titans have had a man for every occasion.

This has been the Gujarat's USP this season. Whenever the team has been in trouble, someone has raised their hand up and said - I'll do it this time.

Be it Rashid Khan's heroics in the last over vs SRH, Tewatia pulling off a Tewatia against Punjab Kings, Miller donning his killer avatar against CSK, or Saha delivering the goods against SRH, Titans have had the man for every occasion, and they have held their nerve way better then their counterparts.

The Bowling Unit

Image Source : IPL GT have arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament

Gujarat Titans have arguably the best bowling attack of the tournament. Spearheaded by Rashid Khan, Shami, Lockie Ferguson and supported by the likes of Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal, Titans have all the firepower they need to defend low totals and restrict opponents.

This was on full display when they defended 157 against a batting line-up like that of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gujarat Titans are virtually through to the play-offs. What position they finish on is the only thing to look forward to. They are the team to beat this tournament, and going by the way they have performed so far, it wouldn't really be a surprise if they lift the trophy this year.