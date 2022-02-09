IPL 2022: Top Indian and overseas wicketkeepers at mega auction

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Ishan Kishan

Indian cricket and its fans, if not any cricket lover from around the globe, are eagerly awaiting the IPL 2022 mega auction that will see all franchises, along with two new entries, undergo a major reshuffle in their bid to form a team for the next decade.

With the rule allowing retention of just three players, some major names have been listed for the auction and in this edition of our buildup to the mega payday. Teams are expected to fight over quality wicket-keepers and that's why we take a look at some of the star glovesmen who will go under the hammer this weekend.

Ishan Kishan

Age: 23

Base Price: Rs 2 crore

Teams: Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Mumbai Indians (2018-21)

Deemed 'pocket-size powerhouse', Ishan Kishan will be among the top grabs at the upcoming mega auction. Ishan himself must be eagerly awaiting how it turns out for him as he refused an offer from the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans a few weeks earlier.

Being the second wicket-keeper, whose name will go under the hammer on the first day, at the auction meant a bidding war is on the cards this weekend.

They have every reason to spend big as the explosive southpaw can bat anywhere in the batting order, including the opening slot, and can be an outfielding option as well. The former India U-19 vice-captain has peaked over the two years with title-winning Mumbai Indians followed by an India call-up; making him an x-factor for any team he is going to be part of.

Quinton de Kock

Age: 29

Base Price: Rs 2 crore

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013), Delhi Daredevils (2014-17), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2018), Mumbai Indians (2019-21)

Much-alike his former teammate, Quinton de Kock was let go by Mumbai Indians given the star-studded team they had over half a decade. De Kock has been a consistent run-scorer in the league since 2019; amassing 1329 runs MI during the period.

His inclusion in the auction only opens opportunities for the other franchises to rope in the South African limited-format captain as one of the senior figures of the team.

Back in 2018, MI signed in De Kock from RCB after a dismal performance for Rs 2.8 crore but under Rohit Sharma, he turned into a beast with 500-plus runs in back-to-back season.

Last year, however, was a low point by his standards as he could only accumulate just 297 runs in 11 games.

Jonny Bairstow

Age: 32

Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore

Teams: SRH (2019-21)

England's Jonny Bairstow has played for just one franchise in Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2019 and left no doubts about the fact that he represents the modern-day power-hitting batting.

His approach has been so effective in the format with 445 runs in 10 games in his debut season and then retained a decent 345 runs in the next season; proving he knows how to bat in subcontinent conditions.

As far as the last season is concerned, Bairstow missed the second phase of the split season with 248 runs in seven matches of the first leg.

Bairstow's exclusion of the draft by SRH came as a surprise as he built a strong but rare partnership with David Warner, who will also enter the auction. The duo memorably added 185 runs for the opening wicket against RCB in 2019. A look at his glovework in the league suggests he is quite good at it with 18 catches and four stumpings.



Ambati Rayudu

Age: 36

Base price: Rs 2 crore

Teams: MI (2010-17), CSK (2018-21)

A consistent face with giants Mumbai Indians and then Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu goes under the hammer as an experienced middle-order batter. A modern-day cricketer, who is capable of pacing his innings at will, has a base price set at Rs 2 crore, which had sceptics wondering if he will have any takers. However, the Andhra cricketer made the smart move of entering his name in the auction list as a wicket-keeper; increasing his chances of being picked at the auction.

Nicholas Pooran

Age: 26

Base price: Rs 2 crore

Teams: MI (2017), Punjab Kings (2019-21)

Nicholas Pooran has been one of that hard-hitter

of the ball, who can dazzle the crowd with his batting on the day and take the game away from his opponent in no time. However, consistency has always been the Caribbean's southpaw's Achilles' heel and that was evident during his three-year stint with Punjab Kings, who released him for the mega auction.

His T20I stats -- 845 runs in 49 matches -- is uninspiring but being a wicket-keeper, and now vice-captain of the West Indies team, only adds to his reputation and believes in his talent and ability.

Dinesh Karthik

Age: 36

Base price: Rs 2 crore

Teams played for: DD (2008-10), KXIP (2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-13), DD (2014), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Kolkata Knight Riders (2018-21)

Time and tied none have waited for Dinesh Karthik, who had few good memories during his last stint with Kolkata Knight Riders. The two-year period at the franchise saw him lose his captaincy while failing to find consistency with the bat; not to forget that he fell down the pecking order as far as his place in the Indian team is concerned. Saying that, Karthik is still among the best finishers in the death overs of the limited format and an experienced wicket-keeper.

Wriddhiman Saha

Age: 37

Base price: Rs 1 crore

Teams played for: KKR (2008-10), CSK (2011-13), KXIP (2014-17), SRH (2018-21)

Wriddhiman Saha's story has been somewhat similar to that of Karthik but his downfall has been mostly down to a long injury lay-off. The advent of Rishabh Pant has also forced him into a reserve role with the Indian Test team. But make no mistake, Wriddhiman is a capable T20 batter, who is capable of playing an opener as well as in the death overs. However, at 37, Wriddhiman will have to convince many that he has the years left in him to see out a three-year contract.