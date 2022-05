Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sushant Mishra during a match (file photo)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Sushant Mishra as replacement for medium pacer Saurabh Dubey for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dubey has a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Sushant Mishra, is a young 21-year old left-arm medium pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets. He will join SRH at the price of INR 20 Lakh.