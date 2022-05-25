Wednesday, May 25, 2022
     
  Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case
IPL 2022, RCB vs LSG: Here are all records Rajat Patidar broke with his 100 vs LSG in the eliminator

Rajat Patidar played one of the greatest innings in the history of IPL as he made his way to a scintillating 100 in the all-important Eliminator vs LSG. 

Kartik Mehindru Written by: Kartik Mehindru
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2022 22:08 IST
Patidar broke a number of records on his way to 112 vs LSG
Image Source : IPL

Patidar broke a number of records on his way to 112 vs LSG

Patidar came out to bat early in the innings after Faf went back for a duck. He, along with Virat stabilised the ship. Rajat was batting aggressively from the get-go. He smashed 20 runs in the final over of the Powerplay to power RCB to 52 after 6 overs. 

But, all hell broke loose when he smashed Ravi Bishnoi for 27 runs in the 16th over. He reached his century in just 49 balls and broke a plethora of records on the way. 

He eventually finished with 112, and RCB finished with 207. 

Records made by Patidar

  • Patidar now has the highest score by an uncapped player in the history of IPL Playoffs
  1. Patidar: 112 for RCB vs LSG
  2. Manish Pandey: 94 for KKR vs PBKS in 2014
  3. Manvinder Bisla: 89 for KKR vs CSK 2012
  • Patidar now has the highest score by any RCB batsman in knockout games. The previous best was that of Chris Gayle in 2011 where is scored 89 against Mumbai Indians.
  • Patidar is now just the fifth player in the history of IPL to score a 100 in a playoffs match.
  1. 2014: Sehwag's 112 vs CSK
  2. 2018: Watson's 117 vs SRH
  3. 2014: Saha's 115 vs KKR
  4. 2012: Vijay's 113 vs DC
  5. 2022: Patidar's 112 vs LSG
