IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RCB vs KKR, 6th Match of IPL 2022

Wednesday, March 30

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Where can you watch RCB vs KKR 6th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs KKR 6th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RCB vs KKR 6th Match of IPL 2022?

At what time RCB vs KKR 6th Match of IPL 2022 start?

Where is the RCB vs KKR 6th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Full Squad

RCB

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul

KKR

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.