IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Player battles to watch out for

Image Source : IPL GT defeated RCB by 6 wickets in thier last encounter

RCB and GT are all set to take on each other in one of the most important matches of the group stage. GT are sure to finish at the top of the table

RCB, however, will be fighting to stay alive in the competition. A win for RCB would mean they reach 16 points, and if they do, they are likely to get in a run rate battle with DC, if they manage to win against Mumbai Indians.

Anyways, when RCB and GT meet for the second time this season, both dug-out will have certain matchups in mind. These are the player battles to watch out for when Bangalore takes on Gujarat.

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan

Two of the best in business going head to head is always going to a mouth-watering contest. Rashid has bowled 34 balls to Kohli in the IPL. 11 out of these were dot balls. He has conceded 30 runs off them, including two boundaries, and dismissed him once.

Although Kohli has been going through a lean patch for some time, it will be interesting to see how he tackles Rashid Khan, who himself hasn't been at his best with the ball in hand.

Both will be out willing to prove a point. Nothing gets better than that.

Hardik Pandya vs Shahbaz Ahmed

Tha last time these two faced each other, Ahmed sent Hardik packing early in his innings. With the bat in hand, Hardik hasn't been at his best lately. But, the world knows Hardik's liking for Left-arm spin bowling.

He hits them for fun, and he hits them one after the other. Since Hardik Pandya bats at number three now, and RCB often uses Ahmed inside the powerplay, this will be one matchup that will be exciting to see

Wanindu Hasaranga vs Shubman Gill

Hasaranga has been in the form of his life in the ongoing season of the IPL. It has been really difficult to counter him, and he's taking wickets for fun.

Shubman Gill. on the other hand, it seems, has found his lost touch. If Gill manages to survive the intial few overs, it will be a treat to watch him take on one of the best bowlers of the season.