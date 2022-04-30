IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar slams his first 50 of the season

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Patidar eventually got out at 52 off 32 deliveries.

Rajat Patidar slammed his first half-century of the season against Gujarat Titans on April 30, Saturday.

Batting first, RCB lost Faf on a duck. After their Captain's dismissal, Rajat Patidar came in to bat alongside Virat Kohli, who was looking in great touch himself.

In an innings that consisted of four boundaries and two sixes, Patidar eventually got out at 52 off 32 deliveries. He came into the team in their previous game at the expense of Anuj Rawat.

RCB are currently placed fifth on the points table, and Gujarat Titans sit comfortably at the top.

Earlier, RCB won the toss and asked GT to bowl.

GT Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

RCB Playing 11

Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood