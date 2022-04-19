IPL 2022, RCB vs LSG Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch RCB vs LSG

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
     
Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: April 19, 2022 15:50 IST
RCB
Image Source : IPL

RCB players rejoicing CSK's wicket

IPL 2022, RCB vs LSG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live TV, Online

Match Details 

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Lucknow Super Giants

Match No. 31 of IPL 2022

Tuesday, 7:30 PM

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs LSG 31st of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs LSG 31st  of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the RCB vs LSG 31st  IPL 2022?

Tuesday, 19th April

At what time does RCB vs LSG 31st of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs LSG 31st Match of IPL 2022 being played?

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Probable Playing XI for KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik

Rajasthan Royals: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

