IPL 2022: Face-off between RR's Riyan Parag and RCB's Harshal Patel

Image Source : IPL Face-off between RR's Riyan Parag and RCB's Harshal Patel

RR's all-rounder Riyan Parag and RCB's pacer Harshal Patel were involved in an intense exchange of words after the former smashed 18 runs in the final over.

Parag hit two massive sixes and a boundary in the last over and played a knock of 56 off 31 balls.

Even though Rajasthan's wickets were falling consistently, Riyan managed to help his team put a decent target of 144/8 for his squad.

As soon as Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over the deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had a heated exchange, forcing one of the RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

It was Parag's second century in IPL and his highest score too.

Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

(Inputs from PTI)