IPL 2022 Auction: Mohammed Shami sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6.25 crore

Mohammed Shami will play for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 13:01 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/IPL

File Photo of Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami in IPL

Matches 79

Wickets 79
SR 21.33
AVG 30.40

Gujarat Titans bought India speedster Mohammed Shami for a price of 6.25 crore. Shami invited interest from RCB and Gujarat Titans but was finally included in the Gujarat team.

Former Punjab Kings bowler Mohammed Shami was not retained by the franchise as they retained only two players in the name of Mayank Agarwal and uncapped Indian pacer Akshdeep Singh. Mohammed Shami revived his limited-overs career with some stellar performances in India colours in the last two years and was picked up by PBKS for a hefty price tag of INR 4.8 crore in the 2019 auction. 

