IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals leave for Dubai

Delhi Capitals (DC) left for Dubai on Saturday ahead of the remaining leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The domestic players of the team along with the team officials are amongst the first ones to leave for Dubai.

The franchise confirmed its departure for Dubai with a video on Instagram showing team members at the IGI Airport in New Delhi with the caption as "Phir se Ud Chala 2.0, We're off to UAE."

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra had posted a picture of him on the social media in the PPE kit at the airport with caption as 'Enroute Dubai'.

Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer had already reached Dubai along with assistant coach Pravin Amre. The franchise had posted a video of him batting at the ICC Academy.

Iyer has returned to full fitness after being out of action due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune in March.

He had undergone a shoulder surgery on April 8 and had been under intense rehabilitation for the same. It is yet to be decided if Iyer returns to captaincy or Rishabh Pant continues to be at the helm.

Delhi Capitals is seated at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 in Dubai.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings had left for UAE and have started practising for the second leg of the IPL.

IPL 2021 was postponed in May due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic breaching the bio-bubbles in New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

The second leg will start from September 19 in Dubai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.