IPL 2021: Australian players stranded in Maldivies may return home this week

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS File photo of Delhi Capitals' Australian batsman Steve Smith.

Stranded in the Maldives since leaving India after IPL 2021 postponement, Australian cricketers, coach, and other staff may be abke to return home on May 16, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The ban on international passengers, who have recently been to India, to Australia ends on May 15 and Cricket Australia the Australian Cricketers Association and the BCCI are still awaiting confirmation from the Australian government for the same.

The report further elaborated that if permitted the 38-strong contingent would take a charter flight from Malaysia to Syndey on May 16 and upon reaching they have to serve 14-day quarantine.

Earlier CA chief Nick Hockley said they are in regular touch with BCCI, who are looking to make the best possible arrangment for players' return.

"The BCCI is putting in place the best possible arrangements. We're not seeking any kind of special exemptions whatsoever," Hockley said when addressing the matter on May 5.

"We will - any kind of quarantine arrangements would be over and above the cap. So our main priority is we would work with the Australian government and the relevant state governments to make sure that we're not taking spaces of anyone else that's available. So, you know, certainly that's what we're committed to do."