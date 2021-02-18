Image Source : INDIA TV IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings break record fee for uncapped player on Gowtham; See full squad

The Chennai Super Kings roped in 6 players in the IPL 2021 auction, with Moeen Ali and Cheteshwar Pujara being two of the big names to have joined the squad. However, the most expensive buy for CSK was uncapped all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who fetched 9.25 crore.

The Chennai franchise completed all of its overseas slots with the purchase of Ali. The English all-rounder was bought for Rs 7 crore in the auction, while the CSK picked up Pujara at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. The all-rounder had represented Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the previous edition of the tournament.

The Chennai Super Kings had released six players ahead of the 2021 auction, which included a few of the key players of the side in the previous edition like Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla.

While Shane Watson had retired from all forms of cricket after the 2020 season, Harbhajan Singh, who missed out the last year's IPL in the UAE, was also released from the franchise.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to lead the franchise after he confirmed during the final match of the side's 2020 season that he will not be bowing out of the tournament.

The side's left-handed batsman Suresh Raina has returned to the squad, after his sudden departure from the team ahead of the 2020 season raised speculations over his place in the side.

Here is the full squad of CSK for the 2021 season:

Retained Players:

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Bought in the IPL 2021 Auction:

Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, K. Bhagath Verma, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harishankar Reddy