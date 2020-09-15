IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad tests COVID-19 positive again; to remain in quarantine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUUTU_131 Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad remains positive for COVID-19 and will be in quarantine.

Chennai Super Kings' batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad remains positive for coronavirus and will remain in quarantine for now. Gaikwad was one of the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month -- the other being Deepak Chahar.

Chahar, however, has tested negative and returned to training last week.

According to the Times of India, Gaikwad will not be allowed in the team bubble and will continue to be in self-isolation after testing positive for the second time. He remains asymptomatic.

Chennai Super Kings will play the opening game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians, in what would be a rematch of previous year's final. The match will take place in Abu Dhabi.

According to the same report, the CSK management expected Gaikwad to be included in the squad ahead of the opening game, but his latest report from the COVID-19 test has all but ended the hopes for him to take part in the match against MI.

The other CSK players returned to training on September 4 after they were forced to remain in extended quarantine, following positive tests for COVID-19 in the squad.

The IPL 2020 will take place in three different cities across the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

