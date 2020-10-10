IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni becomes third Indian batsman to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni on Saturday added another feather to his already-crammed hat as he achieved the milestone of 300 sixes in T20 cricket, becoming only the third Indian player to that feat. He achieved the feat during the IPL 2020 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai.

It was in the 16th over when Dhoni hit a six off Yuzvendra Chahal in their chase to 170. With the maximum, Dhoni became the 23rd batsman overall and third Indian after Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (375) and CSK teammate Suresh Raina (311). Dhoni is however the quickest of the three having reached the milestone in 12 years as against 13 each by the two others.

Of Dhoni's 300 sixes, he has hit 52 for India and 214 in IPL history.

Talking about the match, Dhoni managed to score only 10 off six. He was eventually dismissed by Chahal in his desperate attempt to hit another six.

Earlier in the evening, Kohli's unbeaten pacy knock of 90 runs guided RCB to 169 for four at the end of 20 overs.

