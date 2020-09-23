IPL 2020 | Ishant Sharma likley to 'miss a game or two' for Delhi Capitals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishant Sharma

Veteran Delhi Capitals pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to miss two more matches ofr the franchise in the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He had earlier missed Delhi's opener against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai Cricket Stadium after incurring a back spasm.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Delhi Capitals management revealed that the franchise is reluctant in looking for the pacer's quick return given the long season and the weather condition in the UAE.

"He will ideally need a little time and may miss a game or two. We will not risk Ishant and rush him into the XI so early in the season. The games have only begun and he is a vital cog going into the middle and business end of the tournament," the DC staff member said.

The member also explained that the injury was not owing to the sudden workload after the pandemic break.

"No, it has nothing to do with returning to training after the pandemic-induced break. He had been training constantly during the break so that is not the case," he explained.

"Also, injuries happen to sportspersons all the time. Even a batsman can suffer spasms while batting at the nets.

"He was assessed immediately by the physio and necessary measures were taken."

Delhi will next face Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday before taking on Dabvid Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29.

