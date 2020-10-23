Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians fantasy tips

In match number 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, a bruised and battered Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians at the high-scoring Sharjah on Friday evening. Mumbai presently stand third in the table with six wins after nine matches. A win will take them top of ta the table, separating them from Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in terms of NRR. Chennai, on the other hand, stand bottom of the table with three win from 10 matches. A win will only be a huge sigh of relief for CSK while increasing the challenger for the playoffs qualification among reviving teams.

Here are our suggestions for the Dream11 fantasy team:

With Chennai Super Kings most likely to change their playing XI as indicated by captain MS Dhoni after their defeat against Chennai Super Kings, most of the players from Mumbai can be accommodated in the lineup.

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma will be the openers, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. The South African has been in excellent form of late, and had scored 33 when he last faced CSK. Suryakumar has a good record against CSK having scored 249 runs at 49.80 since 2018. Meanwhile, Rohit's fitness concern might urge Mumbai management to give Chris Lynn a go at Sharjah and hence can be included in the lineup if the change is made.

From Chennai Super Kings, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu are a must, along with N Jagadeesan.

In the bowling department, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir can be picked as spinners. Tahir is likely to make his debut in IPL 2020, having being left out of the lineup owing to the balance that Sam Curran had provided. Jadeja, on the other hand, has been influential with the bat as well, scoring 194 runs at a strike rate of 164.4.

From the pace unit, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be an excellent addition.

Dream11 playing XI: De Kock, Rohit, Suryakumar, Faf, Rayudu, Pollard, Jadeja, Tahir, Bumrah, Boult.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage