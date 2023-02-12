INDW vs PAKW, World Cup: India register biggest chase in T20Is against Pakistan to start campaign on high note

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN/TWITTER Team India celebrates

India women thrashed Pakistan to begin the T20 World Cup campaign on high note. The women in blue won by 7 wickets in a thrilling match which ended with Jemimah Rodrigues half-century on Sunday.

By winning the match India also registered biggest T20I win against Pakistan. It is also the second highest chase in the Women's T20 World Cup ever.

Top three successful chases in the T20 World Cup:

England vs Australia (2009) - 164 runs

India vs Pakistan (2023) - 150 runs

West Indies vs Australia (2016) - 149 runs

Indian bowlers struggled in the first innings as they allowed their rivals to post a competitive 149 for 4. However, Shafali Verma laid the foundation and Jemimah ended it in style for India to turn the tables.

Richa Ghosh provided the fireworks in the 18th over. She hit three boundaries and reduced the pressure for India just when it seemed it was getting tight for India. The duo of Ghosh (unbeaten on 31) and Jemimah Rodrigues (38-ball unbeaten 53) were the main architects of India's win as they were determined to chase the massive target of 150 runs.

Earlier, Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 68 and 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149 for four. Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler returning with figures of 2 for 21 in her four overs.

Radha got rid of the other dangerous opener Muneeba Ali for 12 to reduce Pakistan to 42/2. However, Bismah and Ayesha registered an 81-run partnership, with the latter's 43 coming off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 172.

India are now set to face West Indies on February 15.

