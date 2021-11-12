Friday, November 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Blast reported in mosque in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. At least 12 wounded, reports Reuters
  • Aam Aadmi Party announces its first list of candidates for 2022 Punjab assembly elections
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup

Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand ahead of 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI PTI
Wellington Published on: November 12, 2021 13:36 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year. 

The Indian women's cricket team will play five ODIs and one T20 International in New Zealand next year as part of its preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held in New Zealand.

The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: India squad for New Zealand Tests announced: Rahane to lead; Rohit, Pant, Bumrah rested

"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.
India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in September-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test.
"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.

Fixtures:

Feb 9: 1st T20I, Napier
Feb 11: 1st ODI, Napier
Feb 14: 2nd ODI, Nelson
Feb 16: 3rd ODI, Nelson
Feb 22: 4th ODI, Queenstown
Feb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown. 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News