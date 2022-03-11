Live Score India vs West Indies in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Match Updates: India Women opt to bat

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ BCCI WOMEN File Photo of Harmanpreet Kaur

India vs West Indies in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 from Seddon Park, Hamilton

Playing XI

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Stefanie Taylor: We would have had a bat as well. We are feeling good about the wins and still have a long way to go. Everyone is different and we are West Indies and we love that flair. We are taking each game as it comes. The team remains the same.

Mithali Raj: We will have a bat, it's the same strip we played the other day, it could slow down in the second half and that's why we chose to bat. We are looking forward to put total that we can defend. We need to improve as a batting unit and it's a fresh start today. We know the wicket is the same from our last game and it's on the slower side. Same team for us.

India Women have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Indian women have arrived at Seddon Park, Hamilton for their game against West Indies.