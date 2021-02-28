'As soon as it starts spinning, everyone starts crying': Nathan Lyon on Ahmedabad Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nathan Lyon also said that he would love to bring the curator of the pitch at Ahmedabad to the SCG.

Australians spinner Nathan Lyon has become the latest of many in the cricket fraternity to talk about the recently-concluded third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. The pitch conditions in the game drew heavy criticism from a large section of England cricket, but Lyon feels that it was "absolutely brilliant."

Lyon said that he would love to bring the curator of the pitch at Ahmedabad to the SCG!

"The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers," Lyon said, as quoted by Cricket Australia.

"That will do me. I don't need to say any more."

Lyon said that he stayed awake all night to watch the incredible spin-show on display, courtesy the likes of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took 9 wickets between them in England's second innings to bowl the visitors out on 81.

He further added that there isn't much furor when teams struggle against pace attacks on seaming wickets.

"I was up all night watching it," he said.

"It was absolutely brilliant. I'm thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG.

"We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch).

"But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it.

"I don't get it. I'm all for it, it was entertaining," Lyon said.

India are currently 2-1 ahead in the four-match series against England, and the final match will take place at the same venue from March 4.