Rohit Sharma's poor outing in Test cricket continued in India, as the opening batsman was dismissed for 6 on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai.

Sharma has crossed 50+ score only once in his last seven Test innings, averaging only 23.1 for 162 runs. This is also the first time since 2015-16 when the Indian opener failed to reach double-figures in successive Test innings. He was dismissed on 7 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test against Australia.

When India bat second, Rohit Sharma averages 22.25 as opener, with only one half-century in eight innings.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer set Rohit up perfectly in the fourth over of the game. Archer bowls a back-of-the-length ball first and generates movement off the bounce, beating Rohit's bat. On the second delivery, Archer angles it into the pads but the leg-side line allows Rohit to flick it beautifully for a boundary.

Archer, then, brought out the short-pitched delivery again and Rohit, clearly boosted in confidence with a boundary on the previous delivery, chases the delivery and gets an outside edge. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler makes easy work for the catch behind the stumps.

Earlier, England were bowled out on 578 in the first innings of the Chennai Test. The side's captain Joe Root slammed an incredible double-century, scoring 218 runs, while all-rounder Ben Stokes (82) and opener Dom Sibley (87) also made key contributions in the innings.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each, while Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem each picked up two wickets.