'Who's your favourite player? Sachin or Virat?': Labuschagne engages in banter with Shubman Gill

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU Marnus Labuschagne engaged in banter with Shubman Gill, asking who is favourite player is.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne engaged in hilarious banter with India's young batsman Shubman Gill during the second day of the 3rd Test in Sydney. As the Indian player came out to bat, Labuschagne asked him about his favourite player.

The Australian, who was standing at short-leg at the time, aimed at unsettling Gill, but the youngster didn't seem too interested in having a conversation.

"Who's your favourite player," Labuschagne asked Gill, to which the Indian youngster replied, "I will tell you after the match."

The Australian then said, "I'm telling you. Sachin? or is it Virat?"

Gill chose not to reply. Watch:

Marnus just wants to know who Gill's favourite player is! 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/VvW7MixbQR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

Openers Gill and Rohit Sharma played cautiously and made sure India went into Tea break unscathed in Sydney.

At the end of the second session on Friday, India had scored 26 runs without losing any wicket in the nine overs they faced before the Tea break with Sharma and Gill remaining unbeaten on 11 and 14 respectively. Both the batters batted positively and scored boundaries whenever they got the opportunity against Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Earlier, prolific batsman Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred as Australia scored 338 before getting bundled out in the second session on Day Two.