Saturday, February 10, 2024
     
Live tv
  5. Naman Tiwari draws inspiration from 'Shoaib Akhtar's speed, Dale Steyn's swing and Mitch Starc's aggression'

India's left-arm speedster Naman Tiwari will be spearheading the pace attack in the summit clash against Australia on February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2024 16:24 IST
Naman Tiwari, Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Starc.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND ICC Naman Tiwari, Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, Mitchell Starc.

India's emerging left-arm pacer Naman Tiwari is enjoying an impressive run at the ongoing ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 and taking giant strides towards fulfilling his dream of emulating childhood heroes.

The 18-year-old pacer has many fast-bowling heroes and he wishes to build on his strength by taking a leaf out of their book.

"I try to learn something from every bowler I like. I try to understand and learn by watching Bumrah's videos. I like Shoaib Akhtar's speed, Dale Steyn's swing and Mitchell Starc's aggression very much," Tiwari told PTI Bhasha.

He also narrated his meetings with Jasprit Bumrah and how those have helped him in his young career.

"Bumrah is a source of inspiration for us. I watch his bowling videos a lot. I have met him several times at the NCA and talked to him a lot about the mentality and skills of a bowler.

"He explained a lot (of things to me), which have been useful. He told me how to bowl accurate yorkers, and I have worked a lot (on that aspect) following his advice. I have to work hard to bring more aggression in my bowling," Tiwari added.

Having grabbed 10 wickets at the ongoing ICC tournament, Tiwari has had plenty of success already but looks hungry for more. 


"One day I want to bowl the fastest ball in the world. I also want to play the World Cup with the senior team. But, for now, I have to focus on performance. I want to continuously improve my game because the challenges will be even bigger in the future and I will have to prepare my base to face them," Tiwari mentioned.

Notably, India are set to lock horns with three-time U19 Men's Cricket World Cup champions Australia in a bid to clinch their sixth title.

