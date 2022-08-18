IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan scales mount 6500, sends out strong statement to critics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Shikhar Dhawan scales new career heights

IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: The young Indian team is currently stationed in Zimbabwe to play a three-match One-day International (ODI) series. Team India has started on a winning note and has outplayed Zimbabwe in all departments of the game. The Indian pacers bamboozled the Zimbabwe batsmen and the batsmen later followed it up with a dominant act. Shikhar Dhawan who was initially appointed as the skipper for this tour was later replaced by KL Rahul who was deemed fit. Amidst all the controversy going around, Dhawan has silenced his critics and has registered an achievement that is worthy of all the praise. How Dhawan has been batting for some time now is a testament to the fact that he is eyeing a spot in team India which will play the ODI World Cup next year.

Dhawan becomes the sixth Indian batsman to achieve this career feat

While playing against Zimbabwe in the first ODI, left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan achieved a new career high. While opening for team India, Dhawan has amassed a total of 6500 career runs. With this, he becomes the sixth batsman for India to achieve to breach this landmark. Surprisingly, in the current playing lot, only skipper of three formats Rohit Sharma is ahead of Shikhar, which speaks volumes about his prowess as a player. The Delhi-based batsman has achieved this remarkable feat only in 153 ODIs. Continuing his golden run, Shikhar scored a half-century in 75 balls and ensured that India chases the target down without any hassle. In his innings, Dhawan hit 9 boundaries and ended with 81* off 113 deliveries. Dhawan who scored his 38th ODI ton is certainly one of the strongest contenders to get selected for the ODI World Cup which will be played in 2023.

Dhawan reigning since 2020

If records are to be taken into consideration, Dhawan has amassed a total of 1000 ODI runs while playing for team India since the year 2020 and is currently the leading run-scorer. The Punjab Kings batsman has achieved this feat only in 23 matches and has raced ahead of KL Rahul who has 745 ODI runs in 16 matches.

Teams:

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

