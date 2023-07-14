IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma creates yet another record, goes past Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma slammed his 10th Test century on Day 2 of IND vs WI Test

Team India, as expected, continued their domination in the ongoing Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The second day completely belonged to the visitors as they added 232 runs in 90 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped their authority with the latter remaining unbeaten on 143 at stumps on Day 2. While all the limelight is on the youngster for shining with the bat on his debut, Rohit also scaled a major record after reaching his 50.

It didn't take much time for the India skipper to reach his half-century on the second morning and when he crossed the mark, Rohit went past legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag in terms of most 50+ runs for Indian openers in international cricket. This was the 102nd time Rohit Sharma scored more than 50 runs in his career as an opener while Gavaskar and Sehwag did it 101 times.

Sachin Tendulkar undoubtedly, is at the top of this list with 120 scores of 50+ in his international career as an opener. Shikhar Dhawan is at the fourth position in this aspect with 79 fifty-plus scores as an opener in international cricket while former India skipper Sourav Gsnguly had 77 such scores during his illustrious career.

Rohit Sharma is only 18 50+ scores away from becoming the opener with most such outings in international cricket. Though he is at the fag end of his career, he has a chance of getting close to Sachin at least with so many matches set to be played in 2023 including World Cup at home later this year.

Coming back to his knock, Rohit Sharma got out off the very next ball after reaching his 10th century in Tests. He will be disappointed not to notch up a big score like his opening partner Jaiswal.

Indian openers with most 50+ scores Player Name Number of 50+ scores Sachin Tendulkar 120 Rohit Sharma 102 Sunil Gavaskar 101 Virender Sehwag 101 Shikhar Dhawan 79

