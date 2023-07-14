Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma creates yet another record, goes past Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma creates yet another record, goes past Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar

Rohit Sharma scored 103 runs while also stitching a 229-run opening stand with his debutant partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the process, he also went past Sehwag and Gavaskar. Know more in detail...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Published on: July 14, 2023 15:08 IST
Rohit Sharma, IND vs WI
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma slammed his 10th Test century on Day 2 of IND vs WI Test

Team India, as expected, continued their domination in the ongoing Test match against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. The second day completely belonged to the visitors as they added 232 runs in 90 overs for the loss of just two wickets. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stamped their authority with the latter remaining unbeaten on 143 at stumps on Day 2. While all the limelight is on the youngster for shining with the bat on his debut, Rohit also scaled a major record after reaching his 50.

It didn't take much time for the India skipper to reach his half-century on the second morning and when he crossed the mark, Rohit went past legendary players like Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag in terms of most 50+ runs for Indian openers in international cricket. This was the 102nd time Rohit Sharma scored more than 50 runs in his career as an opener while Gavaskar and Sehwag did it 101 times.

Sachin Tendulkar undoubtedly, is at the top of this list with 120 scores of 50+ in his international career as an opener. Shikhar Dhawan is at the fourth position in this aspect with 79 fifty-plus scores as an opener in international cricket while former India skipper Sourav Gsnguly had 77 such scores during his illustrious career.

Rohit Sharma is only 18 50+ scores away from becoming the opener with most such outings in international cricket. Though he is at the fag end of his career, he has a chance of getting close to Sachin at least with so many matches set to be played in 2023 including World Cup at home later this year.

Coming back to his knock, Rohit Sharma got out off the very next ball after reaching his 10th century in Tests. He will be disappointed not to notch up a big score like his opening partner Jaiswal.

Related Stories
WATCH | Virat Kohli's celebration after hitting first four of his innings on 81st ball goes viral

WATCH | Virat Kohli's celebration after hitting first four of his innings on 81st ball goes viral

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history!! Becomes 1st Indian player to achieve THIS feat

Yashasvi Jaiswal creates history!! Becomes 1st Indian player to achieve THIS feat

Rohit Sharma's Test centuries: List of all tons of India skipper in Tests

Rohit Sharma's Test centuries: List of all tons of India skipper in Tests

Indian openers with most 50+ scores
Player Name Number of 50+ scores
Sachin Tendulkar 120
Rohit Sharma 102
Sunil Gavaskar 101
Virender Sehwag 101
Shikhar Dhawan 79

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News