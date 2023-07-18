IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to fight for top spot in second Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both were amongst runs in first Test vs West Indies

India and West Indies will face each other in the second Test starting from July 20 at Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors are already leading the two-match series 1-0 following their stunning win by an innings and 141 runs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal starred on Test debut scoring 171 runs and Ravichandran showed off his class picking 12 wickets in the match, a couple of other Indian batted also had a gala time in the middle.

Rohit Sharma notched up his 10th Test century scoring 103 runs and Virat Kohli also looked elegant during his 76-run knock in the first innings. The surface for the second Test is also expected to be slow and both batters will be looking forward to add more runs to their tally. Interestingly, the duo will also be fighting to bag the top spot in the list of most runs for India in World Test Championship (WTC) history.

Rohit Sharma has so far scored 1955 runs in 24 Tests in WTC history at an average of 52.83 with seven centuries and four fifties to his name. He is the top run-scorer for India in WTC with Virat Kohli only 13 runs behind. The former India skippper has so far mustered 1942 runs in 33 Test matches at an average of just over 37 with three hundreds and nine half-centuries. Unfortunately for Kohli, his poor form has led to the numbers not being great for him in this format. However, by the time, the next Test match ends, he will have a chance to become the highest run-scorer for India in WTC history.

Moreover, both Rohit and Kohli can also become ninth and 10th cricketers to complete 2000 runs in World Test Championship. David Warner is currently at 1980 runs and even he is in the reckoning to complete 2000-run milestone in WTC during the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester starting from July 19.

Latest Cricket News