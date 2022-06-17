IND vs SA, 4th T20I: Pant makes an unwanted streak; Twitter erupts

Follow us on Image Source : INDI TV Rishabh pant loses 4th consecutive toss

Ever since this series started, it doesn't seem that luck has been on India's side. With South Africa leading the series 2-1, India is now just playing a catch-up game as they struggle to stay alive in the series. Rishabh Pant made his debut as a captain in this series and expectations were high for him. However, after the completion of three matches, it does not seem that Rishabh Pant has found either his form or luck.

Captain Pant's tactics and unpredictable bowling changes have not contributed to India's winning cause and it will be interesting to see how the team comes out of this turmoil. Adding on to these woes, he has now made this unwanted streak of losing four consecutive tosses. Every time Pant has walked out for the coin-toss, he has lost it and India has been invited to bat first. With the Rajkot pitch playing nicely and without the presence of dew on the ground, it will be interesting to see India's approach. Irrespective of the result that comes out of this match, team India and Pant will expect to end this bad run and win the toss in Bengaluru and proceed with things according to their plans.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje