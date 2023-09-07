IND vs PAK: How have Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma performed in Colombo?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played in Colombo in 2017

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two superstars of modern era in Indian cricket. The focus is on the duo almost every time team India takes the field in any format. Both Rohit and Kohli are currently involved in the Asia Cup and featured in the group stage games against Pakistan and Nepal. Both of them failed against the arch-rivals getting out to left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Afridi. However, the India skipper redeemed himself in the next game against Nepal smashing an unbeaten 74 off 59 balls while Kohli didn't get a chance to bat.

Once again, all eyes will be on both players with India scheduled to face the Babar Azam-led side on Sunday (September 10). The venue is R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli last played way back in 2017. Their records at the venue are in contrast though. Let us have a look at their detailed ODI record in Colombo.

Virat Kohli's record in Colombo in ODIs:

Virat Kohli was at his peak in the last decade and expectedly, he loved playing in Colombo. The man has played eight ODIs so far at the venue and amassed 519 runs at a smashing average of 103.80. Kohli has scored three centuries so far here with the highest score being 131. Perhaps, Kohli's last three ODI scores in Colombo read - 110*, 131, 128*- all against Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see if he can regain that kind of form not only against Pakistan but also in the rest of the Asia Cup.

Rohit Sharma's record in Colombo in ODIs:

Rohit Sharma's record is exactly opposite to that of Virat Kohli. The current India skipper has played nine ODIs in Colombo but has managed to muster only 196 runs at a mediocre average of 24.50 with a century to his name. Looking at the way he batted against Nepal, Rohit will be keen on improving his numbers this time around.

Latest Cricket News