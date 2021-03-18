IND vs ENG 4th T20I | Rohit Sharma starts innings with six, joins Virat Kohli in elusive list

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

India's Rohit Sharma added multiple records to his name as opened the innings in the fourth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Rohit, who faced Adil Rashid in the first over, started off with a six, becoming the first Indian to do so in the shortest format of the game.

On the very first ball, Rohit leapt forward to loft a googly bowled by Rashid. He also became the first player to hit 50 sixes in India in T20Is.

Rohit is currently sitting second in the list of most sixes by a player in T20Is. New Zealand's Martin Guptill is sitting first in the list with 139 maximums to his name.

Rohit looked in fine touch as he picked another googly from Rashid on the third delivery, whipping it through backward square leg for a boundary. Rohit also crossed 9000 runs in the T20I format as he surpassed Suresh Raina to become the second Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. He eventually departed on 12 after Jofra Archer baffled him with a slower delivery.

Earlier, England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl in Ahmedabad. The visitors have a 2-1 lead and are one win away from sealing a series win.

While England went with an unchanged side, India made two changes to their Playing XI. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped for Rahul Chahar while Suryakumar Yadav replaced injured Ishan Kishan.

"One forced change and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance. Chahal misses out. We want to give opportunities to players as well. Ishan Kishan had a bit of a groin strain. Suryakumar will replace him," said skipper Kohli.