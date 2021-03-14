IND vs ENG 2nd T20I | Virat Kohli concedes overthrow in frustration after arguing with umpire over wide call

Image Source : BCCI Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli conceded an unnecessary overthrow after arguing with the on-field umpire over a wide call during the second T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The wide came on what should've been the last delivery of the ninth over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Uncomfortable by Chahal's line and turn, Jason Roy tried to play a cut shot and missed. Though Roy had shuffled towards the offside, the delivery was called a wide by the umpire.

Unhappy with the decision, Kohli took out his frustration on the first ball of the very next over bowled by Hardik Pandya. After Jonny Bairstow nudged it towards the leg side and ran for a quick single, Kohli collected the throw and smashed the stumps with so much force that the ball dribbled out of his hand, allowing England to steal an extra run. Kohli was at the non-striker's end when he tried to break the sticks in frustration.

India restricted England to 164 for six in 20 overs. While Roy finished with 46 off 35 balls, Indian bowlers varied their pace to leak only 35 runs in the last five overs. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar took two wickets each while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal added one each under their belt.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli also said that opener Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Axar Patel have been dropped for debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav respectively.

For England, it was Tom Curran who came into the Playing XI in place of pacer Mark Wood, who captain Eoin Morgan said is suffering from a niggle.

In the T20I series opener, England thrashed India by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. England first restricted the hosts to 124 and then chased down the total in just in 15.3 overs at the same venue.