IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: R. Ashwin talks to Cheteshwar Pujara, spills beans on his game plan in Mirpur | WATCH

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, and hitting the winning runs, has become a beautiful love affair. Primarily a bowler, Ashwin with time has proven his prowess as a batter and he is the one who can be relied upon when the situation demands. India were under the pump on the 4th day of the second Test match in Mirpur, Dhaka, but it was Ashwin who joined hands with Shreyas Iyer to take India over the finish line and the series by a margin of 2-0.

On a turning track in Dhaka, India needed 100 runs on the fourth day. Having lost Kohli, Rahul, Gill, and PUjara, India were in all sorts of trouble with their hopes pinned on Axar and Rishabh Pant. Bangladesh certainly fancied their chances on the penultimate day as they picked up three important wickets in the form of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Jaydev Unadkat and had India reduced to 74/7. Both Ashwin and Iyer joined hands as they stitched together a partnership of 71 runs and rescued the Indian team. The team led by KL Rahul was already 1-0 up in the series, but if Bangladesh had won this match, the series would have ended up in a draw. Ashwin ended up scoring 42 off 62 balls and Iyer scored 29 off 46 deliveries. After the match, Ashwin had a short chat with his compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara and he had plenty of things to say.

Here's what Ashwin said after the match:

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

India Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

