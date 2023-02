Follow us on Image Source : AP Cheteshwar Pujara in action

Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test here on Friday in the second Test between India and Australia. The 35-year-old star batter is not concerned about the chatter regarding his age and how long he will continue to play and would like to take it one match at a time.

"I don't want to set a target for myself. I want to be in the present. I want to take it one Test match at a time rather than thinking about how long I can play," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

