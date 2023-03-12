IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli misses World record by whisker as Indian star falls on 186 against Aussies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kohli missed out on creating a World record against Australia

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli produced a dominating knock in the first innings of the 4th test in Ahmedabad. The former Indian captain smashed his 28th test ton to power India's strong response to Australia's first innings total of 480. Riding on the back of Kohli's giant 186-run knock and Gill's classy 128, India scored 571 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, Kohli was on verge of a world record but missed it by a whisker.

Kohli was all but in control throughout the innings. He joined hands with opener Shubman Gill on the third day of the match and played a sedate knock. Kohli brought up his hundred in the second session on Day 4 and was set for a double ton. But the Indian batter missed out on his 8th test double hundred as he once again got out to Todd Murphy on 186.

World record missed

Kohli had a chance to create a world record of making test double hundreds against the most number of teams. The Indian star has made seven double tons, out of which, six are against different teams. If Kohli would have got 14 more runs, it would have been his 8th double century and seventh against seven different countries. No player has double tons against seven different nations as both Kumar Sangakkara and Younis Khan are poised with him with double hundreds against six different countries.

Kohli missed equaling Bradman's record

Kohli equalled compatriot Sunil Gavaskar's feat of most test tons against Australia by an Indian and became the joint second Indian in the list. He has made 8 tons against the Aussies, equal to Gavaskar and three behind Sachin Tendulkar. But Kohli missed out on equalling Sir Don Bradman's world record of most double hundreds in a home test. Kohli has made 6 double centuries at home and is only 1 behind Bradman's 7 at home.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli ended a much-awaited wait for a hundred in test cricket when he smashed his 28th test ton in the 4th match against Australia. Kohli looked rock solid in his performance and displayed a high level of patience and skill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to bring up another hundred in International cricket. India and Australia battled it out on the fourth day of the fourth test in the Border Gavaskar series. Virat Kohli powered the Indian team to make a strong response to Australia's first innings score of 480. The former Indian captain smashed his 28th test ton and just missed out on a well-deserved double ton as he fell for 186. Meanwhile, Australian openers go unbeaten for 3/0 and still trail by 88 runs.

Latest Cricket News