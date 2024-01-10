IND vs AFG: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan ruled out of T20I series vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rashid Khan

The first-ever bilateral series (of more than one match) between India and Afghanistan is set to commence on January 12. The first T20I of the three-match series is set to be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and just a day before the clash, the visitors have been dealt with a huge blow. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the series.

The star cricketer hasn't played since the ODI World Cup and is currently recovering from back injury after undergoing surgery for the same in the UK. He also missed the Big Bash League (BBL) for Adelaide Strikers due to the injury and his comeback date is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, according to the reports in Sportstar, Afghanistan skipper Ibrahim Zadran has confirmed that the development related to Rashid who was originally included in the 19-man squad to take part in the series.

In his absence, Mohammad Nabi, Qais Ahmed and Noor Ahmad will have to handle the spin department in this series. For Afghanistan, the experienced bowler is important to get fit for the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be played from June 1 to June 29 in the West Indies and the USA this year.

As far as the T20I series is concerned, after the opening game in Mohali, the caravan will move to the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore for the second T20I on January. The series will then conclude on January 17 with the third and final game set to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib.