Ravi Ashwin becomes India's 2nd highest wicket taker in two tallies; leaves Kumble, Harbhajan behind

Ravi Ashwin became India's second-highest wicket-taker in two tallies as he left behind compatriots and iconic spinners Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. The star off-spinner took two wickets on Day 4 of the second India vs West Indies Test, helping India make inroads into the West Indies line-up. He got the wicket of Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie as he notable jumps in two tallies of International and Test cricket.

Ashwin's twin scalp on the second last day of the match saw him surpass Harbhajan in the list of most wickets taken in International Cricket. The 36-year-old spinner now has 712 wickets in all thee-formats, while Singh has 711 to his name. He is now second on the list of Indians to take the most wickets in International Cricket. Only Anil Kumble is ahead of him with 956 scalps in all three formats. Notably, the scalps also include the matches played by Kumble for Asia XI.

Ashwin leaves Kumble behind in another tally

Meanwhile, this was not all Ashwin would have recorded on the day. He also left behind the great Anil Kumble in terms of most wickets taken in Test cricket against West Indies. The spin all-rounder has 75 wickets to his name, while Kumble has 74. Ashwin is only behind Kapil Dev in this list as the former captain has 89 scalps against the Windies.

India look for another win against West Indies

The Indians look to bag the second Test match of the two-game series. They are 8 wickets away from getting another result their way. Meanwhile, the Windies have added 76 runs to their score at the end of Day 4. They lost their captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie in the final session to Ashwin, which might have jolted their plans for a win. The hosts need another 289 runs to script a famous win.

