ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch SCO vs NED on TV, online?

Scotland (SCO) and Netherlands (NED) will clash in their most important ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, July 6. A winner will get a last golden ticket to India for the 50-over World Cup, making it the most crucial game of the qualifiers. Notably, Netherlands need to win a game by 32 runs or more due to their comparatively poor net run rate.

Scotland ended qualifier favorites and hosts Zimbabwe's run with a 31-run win in their last game and boosted to the second place in the points table.

On the other hand, Netherlands beat Oman in a must-win game to remain alive in the qualification race. Their famous successful super-over win while chasing a 376-run target against West Indies will boost their confidence against the Scottish side. However, they have lost four of their last five ODI encounters against the Dutch side but will surely need their best performance on Thursday to secure a last World Cup spot.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Scotland vs Netherlands ODI match?

Scotland vs Netherlands Qualifier ODI match will be played on Thursday, July 6

At what time does SCO vs NED match begin?

Scotland vs Netherlands Qualifier ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the SCO vs NED ODI match being played?

Scotland vs Netherlands Qualifier ODI match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where can you watch SCO vs NED ODI match on TV in India?

Scotland vs Netherlands Qualifier ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS SD+HD).

Where can you watch SCO vs NED ODI match online in India?

One can watch Scotland vs Netherlands Qualifier ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

SCO vs NED Squads:

Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill, Jack Jarvis

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

